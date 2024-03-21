Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday reviewed the situation in the Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district, where reportedly a clash erupted last night.

BJP supporters led by Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters led by North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha locked horns in Dinhata on Tuesday night, resulting in injuries to supporters on both sides.

The police had to resort to lathi charge to control the situation. A sub-divisional police officer was injured in the incident. The Trinamool Congress has called for a 24-hour bandh in Dinhata on Wednesday.

Governor Ananda Bose, after visiting Cooch Behar, said that the police have been given instructions to provide adequate security to the people here and added that necessary action will be taken to ensure that people live in peace and harmony.

"The police have been given instructions to provide adequate security to the people here. I will also take up the matter with the DGP. The necessary action will be taken to ensure that people live in peace and harmony. Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution. We will certainly find a solution to this once and for all. There will be a peaceful election this time," Bose said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nisith Pramanik on Wednesday alleged that the attack on his convoy was a preplanned attack, as the Trinamool Congress party knows that they are losing the Cooch Behar seat as long as he is alive.

"I would say that Trinamool Congress people clearly know that they are losing this seat-Cooch Behar...A lot of Trinamool Congress goons attacked our convoy with weapons...It is a pre-planned attack and Trinamool Congress knows that as long as I am alive, I will get this seat under any circumstances and I will get the full blessings of the people here," he said. (ANI)

