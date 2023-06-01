Kolkata, June 1: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a heatwave warning for various districts of West Bengal till June 7. Day temperature is likely to be above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius during this period, said IMD.

According to IMD West Burdwan, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Purulia, Malda, Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Nadia and North and South Dinajpur are the districts where people are likely to experience a heat wave and hot and humid climate. Heatwave in West Bengal: All Educational Institutions in State to Remain Closed Next Week Due to Severe Heat, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Saying that the condition would be a "moderate health" concern for vulnerable people like infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases IMD suggested measures like avoiding prolonged heat exposure and wearing lightweight clothes. Uttar Pradesh Reels Under Heatwave: Schools in Varanasi To Function From 7 Am to 11:30 Am in Wake of Rising Temperatures.

IMD also advised the general public to recognise the signs of heat stroke such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating etc. IMD suggested consulting a doctor immediately when one feels faint or ill during the heatwave.

