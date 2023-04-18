Educational institutions in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh including all public and private schools in Varanasi will function from 7 am to 11:30 am until further orders. The decision was taken owing to the intense heat prevailing in the state. Heatwave conditions continue to hit the normal lives of people in Uttar Pradesh with IMD issuing warnings for dangerously high temperatures in the state. India Weather Forecast and Update: Heatwave to Continue in These Parts of the Country Over Next Few Days, Says IMD; Rainfall Predicted Over Parts of Vidarbha And Madhya Pradesh.

Schools in Varanasi To Function From 7 Am to 11:30 Am:

Uttar Pradesh | In the wake of rising temepratures, all public and private schools in Varanasi are to function from 7 am to 11.30 am until further orders. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2023

