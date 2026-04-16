Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): A national awardee artist from West Bengal, Noordin Chitrakar, has urged the central and state governments to provide a platform to the folk artists to showcase their talent on a global scale.

Chitrakar pointed out that the 'Patachitra,' a form of painting, incorporates songs inspired by Krishna Leela, Ramayana, Goddess Durga, and other themes. The painting style often raises social issues such as child marriage, women's empowerment, road safety, plantations, etc.

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"We are artists, and an artist has no religion. We should work for humanity. We should work in unity. An individual's first religion is to work for humanity. My grandfather, father, and mother were practising this art, which is painting coupled with song based on Krishna Leela, Ramayan, Goddess Durga and others. We also raise awareness about social issues like child marriage, plantation, safe drive-save live, women empowerment," he said.

"To preserve this centuries-old art form, the government at the centre as well as the state should provide artists a platform so that it can be displayed worldwide," he added.

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Noordin Chitrakar and his wife, Kalpana Chitrakar, are committed to preserving 'Patachitra', continue to paint and sing intricate sequences from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Krishna Leela, ensuring these epics remain alive for future generations.

National awardee artist Kalpana Chitrakar added, "I received the award in 2016. We love doing this work. This work is in our blood. My grandfather, father, and mother also used to practice this art. If we get good marketing, it will help us."

Patachitra is a traditional scroll painting art form, associated with the states of Odisha and West Bengal. Artists traditionally paint stories from Hindu epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and tales of Krishna and Jagannath.

It has bold lines and intricate detailing. The entire canvas is filled with patterns and figures depicting the social and cultural life of villages. In West Bengal, it often includes tribal and folk storytelling styles.

The paintings are traditionally not just visual art but part of a performing storytelling tradition. They sing 'Patua Sangeet' to narrate the stories. The songs are usually in local dialects and explain the painted scenes, mythology, social issues, or folklore. (ANI)

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