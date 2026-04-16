Indian equity markets are expected to see stock-specific action on Thursday, April 16, with several companies drawing investor attention due to earnings updates, business developments, and sectoral triggers. Among the key names in focus are GMR Airports Ltd (NSE: GMRAIRPORT), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (NSE: ICICIGI), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (NSE: AUROPHARMA), along with financial and logistics players.

Market participants are likely to track these stocks closely as broader market cues remain mixed, while company-specific developments could drive near-term price movement. Here is a detailed look at the key stocks to watch and their NSE symbols. Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 1,264 Points, Nifty Surges 1.6% As Easing US-Iran Tensions Lift Markets.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, April 16:

ICICI Lombard (NSE: ICICIGI)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is likely to be in focus following business updates and sectoral momentum in the insurance space. The company’s underwriting performance, premium growth, and claims ratio will be closely watched. Any strategic announcements or quarterly updates could act as triggers for the stock.

GMR Airports Ltd (NSE: GMRAIRPORT)

Shares of GMR Airports Ltd will be in focus following recent operational updates tied to passenger traffic and airport activity. The company continues to benefit from a steady recovery in air travel demand, both domestic and international. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 15, 2026: LIC, ICICI Prudential, Just Dial Among Shares Likely To Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (NSE: AUROPHARMA)

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is expected to remain on investors’ radar amid developments in the pharmaceutical sector, including regulatory updates and export trends. The company’s performance is often linked to USFDA observations and its generics pipeline. Market participants will be attentive to any news regarding approvals, inspections, or pricing pressures in key markets.

HDB Financial

HDB Financial Services may see heightened interest in the unlisted space, especially amid ongoing discussions around its potential IPO and growth outlook. As a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, its business performance in retail lending and asset quality trends remains a key monitorable for investors tracking the broader NBFC segment.

Container Corporation of India Ltd (NSE: CONCOR)

Shares of Container Corporation of India Ltd may see action amid developments in the logistics and rail freight sector. The company’s performance is tied to container volumes, freight movement, and policy changes in the railways sector. Investors will look for signals on demand recovery and operational efficiency improvements.

Overall, these stocks are expected to remain in focus due to a mix of sectoral tailwinds, company-specific updates, and broader economic cues. While market direction may depend on global and macro factors, individual stock movements are likely to be driven by earnings visibility, regulatory developments, and business performance outlooks in the near term.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).