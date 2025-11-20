North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): West Bengal Police arrested four people from Gujarat in two major investment fraud cases, police said on Thursday.

The Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police raided multiple locations across Surat and Ahmedabad, involving layered bank accounts used for money laundering and withdrawals.

Also Read | Tripura Accident: Train Collides With Pick-Up Van in Dhalai, Multiple Deaths Suspected (Watch Video).

The accused have been identified as Ravani Vishal Prashotambhai (35), Lunagariya Mehulbhai Bhanubhai (35) from Surat and Chouhan Uday Kumar Bharatbha (38) Ashish Kantilal Patel (47) from Ahemdabad, according to the police.

The Investigation has revealed their involvement in specific cases concerned by means of routing cheated money and its withdrawal.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: Kashmiri Vendors, Students Face Profiling and Threats Nationwide.

Police have also seized multiple identity documents, mobile devices, SIMs, cheque books & stamps. police said.

After making the arrest, the West Bengal police sought transit remand in the respective local courts to bring the accused to the jurisdiction, which was kindly granted.

Upon thier arrival in Bidhannagar, the accused were produced before the court ACJM Bidhannagar Court

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)