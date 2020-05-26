India News | West Bengal Reports 193 New Cases of COVID-19 Today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 26 (ANI): West Bengal on Tuesday reported 193 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 4,009 in the state.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, 193 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in West Bengal today.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Decisions Regarding Duties of Commission for Workers.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 4,009. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)