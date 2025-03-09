Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): Siliguri Municipal Corporation has set up a giant screen for cricket fans ahead of India's clash with New Zealand in the final ICC Champions Trophy.

Speaking with ANI, Organizer Bhaskar Dutt Majumdar said that it is a great step taken by the Municipal Corporation.

"It is a great step taken by the Municipal Corporation Mayor... Rachin Ravindra is a very good player, but Indian spinners are also great... Both India and New Zealand are balanced teams. Rohit Sharma is a critical player," he said.

Additionally, fans have expressed confidence in the team's victory while sharing their opinions and foresight about the game.

An Indian fan said that the match will be competitive, however, he showed belief in India's batting and spinners.

"The match will be very good and competitive. New Zealand's fielding is very good, India's batting is good and we have great spinners too," he said.

Another fan said that India should opt to bowl first if we win the toss, suggesting that the Men in Blue can chase the score.

"I am very excited. The way we have reached the finals, we have studied the game very well...I hope we win the toss today and opt to bowl first...so that we can chase very well" he said.

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in search of registering one more ICC trophy against their names.

Adding to the intrigue, these two teams have already battled in the tournament, and at the same venue, no less. This means strategies and adjustments will be firmly in focus as the Black Caps attempt to correct what happened a week ago.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, which has hosted India's campaign. The pitch offers plenty for bowlers, particularly spinners, who loom large in both lineups for the big contest. (ANI)

