Mumbai, March 09: The Maharashtra government is unlikely to announce an increase in the monthly allowance under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in the upcoming 2025-26 state budget on March 10. Officials indicate that the state’s financial constraints may delay the promised hike.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance had pledged to raise the Majhi Ladki Bahin payout from INR 1,500 to INR 2,100 in its election manifesto. In his first press conference as Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis also hinted at an increase in the budget. However, a top Mahayuti leader, speaking anonymously, stated that fiscal deficit concerns might prevent the hike. Maharashtra’s Economic Survey reported an economic slowdown from 8% to 7.3% and a rise in state debt to INR 7.8 lakh crore, prompting budgetary caution. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: We Are Starting Transfer of Both Installments of INR 3,000 for the Months of February and March From Today, Says Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare (Watch Video).

Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare reassured that the government remains committed to the increase but not in this year’s budget. “We have not altered beneficiary norms. 25.3 million women will receive the payout for February and March,” she stated. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Government Making Plans To Fulfil Poll Promise of Raising Ladki Bahin Amount To INR 2,100.

The Economic Survey revealed that the government spent INR 17,506 crore on the scheme till December 2024, benefiting 23.8 million women. With the state spending INR 3,700 crore per month, financial constraints have emerged.

Launched in August 2024, the scheme played a crucial role in Mahayuti’s landslide victory in the November assembly elections. However, given the current economic conditions, the government is prioritising fiscal stability over immediate expansion of the scheme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).