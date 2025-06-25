Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) A motorcyclist was crushed under the wheels of a truck in Jadavpur area here on Tuesday night, police said.

The unidentified man was trying to overtake the vehicle on the S C Mallick Road in Baghajatin area when the accident occurred. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The truck was seized by police.

Some local residents claimed lack of police personnel to regulate movement of trucks along the stretch after 10 pm.

According to reports, the deceased was a delivery executive working with a food aggregator. However, it was not confirmed by police.

