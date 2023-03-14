Srinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) "What goes around comes around", National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday in response to claims of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik that his security has been downgraded.

Abdullah, a former J and K chief minister, accused Malik of "messing" with the security of several politicians including his and his party colleagues. The NC vice president apparently referred to the developments post August 5, 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a Union Territory and several politicians were detained for months. Malik was J-K's governor at that time.

“What goes around comes around, jaisa karoge vaisa bharoge. He messed with a lot of peoples' security, including mine and of my senior colleagues," Abdullah said on Twitter.

He was reacting to Mailk's claims that his security has been downgraded.

In an interview to a private TV news channel, Malik said his security was taken away because he spoke on the farmers' issue and the Centre's Agniveer scheme.

