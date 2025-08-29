Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday responded to the US Trump administration's plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, emphasising India's economic resilience.

Speaking to ANI, Singh highlighted the country's steady growth, stating, "When the economies of developed nations declined during COVID-19, our economy continued to progress," he said

"Our economy has strengthened to the extent that, even when the economies of developed nations declined during the COVID pandemic, our economy continued to progress," Singh told ANI, highlighting India's economic progress.

Singh also emphasised the importance of focusing on India's growth and self-sufficiency rather than reacting to external opinions. "We should not focus on what other countries are saying. We should focus on making our country self-sufficient and stronger," he said

Regarding the tariffs implemented by the US, Singh stated that the Indian government is currently evaluating the situation. "Our government is evaluating the tariffs that have been implemented," he said.

Singh also highlighted India's growing relationships with other countries, noting that governments and policies are subject to change. "We have built stronger relationships with other countries... Governments and policies keep changing in countries around the world," the minister said.

Prevously too the minister had called the Trump administration's move as "wrong and unjustified."

"What America did is very wrong. It is unjustified. The reasons they have given and the allegations they have made against us are entirely wrong. There are many countries that import oil from countries that America objects to. But did America implement such tariffs on those countries?," Singh had said.

He further assured the public, stating, "Our country's economy is strong. Our government is doing its best to ensure that its impact does not affect our countrymen at all."

The 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, imposed by the Donald Trump administration, came into force on August 27 following a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The move poses serious challenges for India's US-oriented exporters, with nearly 70 per cent of Indian exports, worth USD 60.85 billion, exposed to elevated duties, according to an analysis by ICRIER.

US President Trump, who has on several occasions described India as a "tariff king," cited the trade deficit with India and New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil and military equipment as reasons for the move.

Initially, he had announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, even as hopes for an interim India-US trade deal were being considered to avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. (ANI)

