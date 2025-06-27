Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding (GoC) Lieutenant General P K Mishra on Friday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to review the operational preparedness and prevailing security situation in the sector.

He impressed upon the troops to maintain high readiness and dominate the operational environment in the twin border districts.

“GoC White Knight Corps visited the Headquarters of Romeo Force to review the operational preparedness and prevailing security dynamics in the sector,” White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The GoC commended the sustained and aggressive counter-terrorism operations undertaken by the Romeo Force in the sensitive areas of Poonch and Rajouri.

“Focus remains on maintaining high readiness and dominating the operational environment,” he said.

The Romeo Force is a division of the Rashtriya Rifles engaged in anti-militancy operations in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

