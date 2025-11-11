Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 11 (ANI): Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia on Tuesday condemned the Delhi blast that killed eight people and injured several others, asserting that those responsible will be punished under the law. He expressed confidence that the Centre will take strict action.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia said, "The BJP condemns the blast that took place in Delhi yesterday and whoever has carried out this blast will be punished according to the law of the land... We are fully hopeful that the Government of India will take strict action..."

The explosion occurred inside a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and leaving several others injured.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired another round of a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi on Monday evening.

The meeting started at 3 pm on Tuesday at the Ministry of Home Affairs' office at Kartavya Bhawan.

The meeting was conducted after a break of over two hours. The first round of meetings took place at the Home Minister's residence at 11 am. The meeting was then attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually.

The review comes amid heightened security concerns in the national capital as multiple agencies probe the explosion that occurred around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence.

The NIA will soon register a First Information Report in the case and take over all the evidence collected by the Delhi Police as per procedure. (ANI)

