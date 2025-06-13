Kota (Rajasthan) [India] June 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed his deep sorrow over the AI-171 plane crash, which claimed several lives on Friday. Birla also said that several people from Rajasthan were among the victims.

Speaking to reporters, Birla said, "The whole country is saddened and stands by the families of the deceased. Several people from Rajasthan have also died in this accident. We stand by their families."

The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash, claiming the lives of 241 people on board the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation tasked with probing aircraft accidents in India.

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash of Air India flight 171 that killed 241 people onboard, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and met with Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the lone person to miraculously survive the Air India plane crash a day ago in which all the other 241 passengers died.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in the city earlier today, also met with others admitted to the same hospital with injuries sustained after the Air India flight to London crashed, soon after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport, into a medical college complex in Meghaninagar nearby. Before arriving at the hospital, PM Modi inspected the plane crash site and took stock of the ground situation. He also held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

