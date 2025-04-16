Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) A BJP MLA in Telangana on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on why the city civic body promptly removes hoardings put up by the saffron party but turns a blind eye when the AIMIM installs billboards.

Raja Singh, who posted on 'X' photographs of hoardings installed by AIMIM leaders about a protest to be organised in Hyderabad against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, asked whether there is a separate rulebook for the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party in the city.

"My question to the @GHMCOnline Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Administration Minister, and CM Shri @revanth_anumula garu: Why does GHMC immediately remove BJP hoardings citing rules but turns a blind eye when MIM puts up the same?" he wrote.

"Are they running a parallel administration, or do they enjoy special privileges?" asked Singh, MLA from Goshamahal.

Owaisi said three days ago that the AIMPLB will conduct a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Hyderabad on April 19.

The meeting will be held at Darussalam (AIMIM's headquarters in Hyderabad) under the leadership of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, from 7 pm to 10 pm, Owaisi had said.

Meanwhile, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation met DGP Jitender on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum, alleging that "Muslim extremist organisations" are conspiring to attack Hindus under the guise of opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"There are a large number of suspicious people in madrasas and mosques across Telangana. Do not allow Muslim extremist organisations to hold protest programmes," the VHP said in a release.

Accusing AIMIM leaders of inciting "Muslim fanaticism" in Telangana, the VHP sought action against Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims across the state. "Take action against those who hoisted ISIS flags in Hyderabad", the VHP added.

