New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress leader KC Venugopal attacked the Centre on Wednesday over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, alleging that the government is "running away from discussion" in Parliament.

"They are not even allowing to pick the word SIR, why? Election Commission introduced the system, but they are running away from a discussion on SIR. Why? What do they want to hide? People of India would like to why SIR is happening, what is the necessity? Our thing is very clear, Supreme Court has told them to include Aadhar, election ID card, but they are not listening to Supreme Court also. This is a clear cut hidden agenda to cut targeted votes," Venugopal told ANI.

"India is witnessing a horrible exercise by the Election Commission of India, to cut targeted voters, which are the downtrodden, marginalised, poor people and their right to vote is under question by the SIR. Opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission of India to seek answers from them," he added.

In a show of unity against the ongoing electoral roll revision, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has planned a joint march to the Election Commission of India's office in Ashoka road on August 11.

Venugopal said opposition parties are seeking discussion but BJP-led NDA does not want to have a discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha that the government is ready to hold a debate on any and every topic. However, any discussion Parliament has to be in accordance with constitutional provisions and also in accordance with rules as prescribed in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

"On the issue of SIR, we all know that the matter is under consideration of the Supreme Court and, as such, it is sub judice. Under Rule 186 (viii), any matter can be discussed in the House only if it does not relate to a matter which is under adjudication by a court of law in the Country. Besides, a member of the House, as per rule 352 (i), is not allowed to refer to any matter of fact on which a judicial decision is pending. The matter, which the opposition is trying to raise is clearly sub judice and so discussion on this issue cannot be held in the House," he said.

"I would like to submit that the issue relates to the functions and responsibilities entrusted to the Election Commission of India which it is an autonomous body. In the past, it has been clearly established in this House itself that matters falling under the domain of the Election Commission of India cannot be discussed in the House," he added.

He said under Rule 352 (v) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha says that it 3 is not permitted to reflect upon the conduct of persons in high authority in general discussions. The Rules are quite clear.

"The House cannot have a discussion on the working of an autonomous body like the Election Commission. Do the opposition Members want to disregard the established rules of the House and constitutional provisions?," he asked. (ANI)

