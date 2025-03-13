Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): 'Widows' Holi' - a distinctive cultural celebration held in Vrindavan has become a symbol of transformative change and stands as a vibrant testament to inclusion and compassion.

Vrindavan, known as the place where Lord Krishna spent his childhood, has been a shelter for widowed Hindu women for centuries. Often rejected by society, these widows face hardships and rely on support from the government, NGOs, and the town's numerous temples and ashrams.

This kind of tradition marks a significant change in tradition, promoting inclusion and compassion. It allows widows, who were once expected to avoid festivals, to take part in the colorful festivities with happiness.

All over the country, the holi festivities have started. With just one day left for the festival of colours, people from all over the nation have flocked to the markets to grab the colours and pichkaris.

Homes are being decked up with vibrant decorations, and sweets like gujiyas are being prepared in kitchens across the country. People are stocking up on their festive essentials.

Earlier, on Monday, devotees celebrated with joy during the Rangbhari Ekadashi festival at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises. This vibrant event marks the start of the Holi festivities and is observed five days prior to the main celebration of Holi.

The atmosphere is filled with color, devotion, and excitement as participants take part in the joyous occasion. Meanwhile, the traditional 'Lathmar' Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura.

Celebrations also kicked off with Laddu Mar Holi at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple in Barsana, where devotees threw sweets at each other in a joyous ritual.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025 at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, and showered flower petals on the gathered crowd.

During his visit, Adityanath said that after the development activities carried out in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, it was now the turn of Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the revival, and the state government would spare no effort to develop the region. He offered prayers at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, after inaugurating Rangotsav 2025.

CM Yogi said, "Those who come to Barsana are getting the facility of the ropeway for the first time. Development works worth 100 crores are ongoing. Under PM Modi's guidance, Kashi has been revamped. Ayodhya has been revived. Now it is the turn of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana, Govardhan. There won't be any stone unturned to develop this region. Now there is a BJP government in Delhi, and Yamuna will be cleaned up." (ANI)

