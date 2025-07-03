New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Centre has approved the premature repatriation of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Director Virendra Tiwari to his parent Maharashtra cadre, an official order said.

A 1990-batch Indian Forest Service officer, Tiwari is due to retire in August this year.

While the government has not officially cited any reason for the early repatriation, it incidentally comes days after the WII administration sparked a controversy by issuing an email threatening to withhold salaries of employees who did not participate in International Day of Yoga (IDF) celebrations on June 21.

The order, however, was withdrawn within hours.

Tiwari earlier told PTI that the administration sent a routine email to the staff and that no such action was proposed.

In the email, the administration of the Dehradun-based institute expressed concern over the "poor attendance" at the IDF event.

