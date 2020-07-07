New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Advocates Welfare Trust on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it will be reimbursing its members the cost for treatment of coronavirus and will also provide them ex-gratia, from its proposed COVID-19 relief fund, during the prevailing pandemic.

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) told the high court that since start of COVID-19 lockdown, it has paid a Rs 5,000 each to 16,448 advocates coming to a total of Rs 8.22 crore and the process is still on.

The trust, in its report, told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that it has decided to set aside Rs 2 crore towards the COVID-19 relief fund.

The trust, represented by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, told the court that a sub-committee has also been constituted for the purpose of disbursing the funds.

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), represented by its chairman K C Mittal, also filed a report stating the welfare activities undertaken by it to for its members.

The BCD told the court that its Indigent and Disabled Lawyers'' Committee, looking at the gravity of the prevailing situation, has invited applications to support advocates suffering from COVID-19.

The reports were filed pursuant to the court''s direction to both the trust and BCD, on June 24, to work out a plan to provide some economic relief to their members who have been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the trust and the BCD told the court that they have "limited means" as against the "unlimited wants" and therefore, their funds are reducing day-by-day.

The trust said its sources of funds were welfare stamps affixed on petitions, membership fees and interest from fixed deposits.

However, due to e-filing during COVID-19 pandemic, no one is purchasing the welfare stamps and therefore, that source of funds has dried up since March this year.

It suggested that more lawyers should join the trust, so that membership fees can be used to augment its coffers.

It also suggested that when the high court imposes costs in some litigation, it be given to the trust.

Jain also told the bench that the trust would be convening a meeting, in which BCD will also be participating, within a month to discuss adjustment of its priorities in accordance with the availability of funds.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter to August 10.

It said that at the meeting, the suggestions given by the petitioner be also considered.

The high court was hearing a plea, by Vaibhav Sharma, seeking ex-gratia payment of Rs 25,000 to each member of the trust who is suffering financially in the wake of coronavirus.

