New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Calling Sikkim as the "pride of the nation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the State over the past 50 years has become a model of progress.

Greeting the people of Sikkim on marking the 50th anniversary of obtaining statehood, the PM took to X to post that he "unfortunately" could not travel to the State due to inclement weather and vowed to work hard for the progress of the Northeastern state in the future.

"I was eagerly awaiting my Sikkim visit but unfortunately, the weather did not permit it. I did, however, address the programme virtually and expressed my greetings to the people. We will keep working hard for the progress of Sikkim in the times to come," PM Modi said on X.

PM Modi said this while reposting a post of Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

"We, the people of Sikkim, convey our sincere thanks to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, for blessing us virtually on the occasion of our 50th Statehood Day celebrations," Tamang said on X.

"Although the weather did not permit his physical presence, his message and goodwill resonated deeply across the state. We look forward to welcoming the Hon'ble PM to our serene and majestic Himalayan homeland in the near future," the Sikkim CM added.

The Prime Minister addressed the 'Sikkim@50' programme in Gangtok via videoconferencing. The theme of the event was 'Where Progress Meets Purpose, and Nature Nurtures Growth'.

PM Modi in his address noted that over the past 50 years, Sikkim has become a model of progress alongside nature. He said the State has transformed into a vast sanctuary of biodiversity, achieved the status of a 100 per cent organic state, and emerged as a symbol of cultural and heritage prosperity.

He highlighted that today, Sikkim is among the states with the highest per capita income in the country. These achievements, he affirmed, are a testament to the capabilities of the people of Sikkim.

He recognized the many stars that have emerged from Sikkim over the last five decades, illuminating India's horizon. He acknowledged the contribution of every community in Sikkim towards its rich culture and prosperity.

PM Modi was scheduled to arrive in the state around 11 AM, however, virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several key development projects to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and overall growth in Sikkim.

Prime Minister Modi said improving connectivity remains one of the main achievements of his government, which has, over the past decade, ushered in a slew of rail and road projects, including in the Northeastern state of Sikkim.

In his address delivered via videoconferencing at the Sikkim@50 event held at Gangtok's Palzor Stadium, the Prime Minister recalled a time when travel for education, healthcare, and employment was a major challenge for the region. However, he noted that the situation has changed significantly over the past decade.

"In Sikkim alone, approximately 400 kilometres of new national highways have been constructed. In rural areas, over 100 kilometres of new roads have been built. With the Atal Setu, connectivity between Sikkim and Darjeeling has also greatly improved," PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasised that the biggest reason for the transformation of Sikkim is the improvement in connectivity, a change that the people of Sikkim have witnessed firsthand.

He highlighted that where distance from Delhi once posed a barrier to progress, the same region is now opening new doors of opportunities.

He pointed out that nearly 400 kilometers of new national highways have been built in Sikkim during the last 10 years.

He said that hundreds of kilometers of new roads have been constructed in villages. Remarking that the construction of Atal Setu has enhanced Sikkim's connectivity with Darjeeling, PM Modi said that work is progressing rapidly on the road linking Sikkim with Kalimpong. He added that the Bagdogra-Gangtok Expressway will make travel to and from Sikkim much easier.

Looking ahead, he announced plans to connect this expressway with the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway, further strengthening the region's infrastructure.

Highlighting efforts to connect the capital cities of all Northeastern states to the railway network are progressing rapidly, PM Modi underlined that the Sevoke-Rangpo rail line will integrate Sikkim into the national rail network.

He emphasized that where roads cannot be built, ropeways are being constructed as an alternative. PM Modi also noted that several ropeway projects were inaugurated earlier today, further improving convenience for the people of Sikkim.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in Sikkim. Projects include a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district; Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District; Statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District among others. Prime Minister also released the Commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp of 50 years of Statehood. (ANI)

