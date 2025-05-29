The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN-574 will be declared today, May 29, 2025, at 3 PM. Stay tuned for the live streaming of the results and check the names of the lucky draw winners as they are announced. The Kerala lottery system offers a variety of games throughout the week, including popular draws like Win-Win, Sthree Shakti, Fifty-Fifty, Karunya Plus, and Nirmal, ensuring there's something for everyone. Tickets are easily available across the state, allowing a wide audience to participate. The Karunya Plus KN-574 lottery features a top prize of INR 75 Lakhs, along with other exciting cash rewards. For detailed results, refer to the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 below.

Kerala Lottery Result Today

