Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 3 (ANI): Assam BJP Chief Bhabesh Kalita on Sunday expressed confidence in his party's victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He stated that the BJP will triumph in all 11 constituencies.

He further stated that the remaining three constituencies will be won by the BJP's coalition partners in the state.

"Yesterday evening, the list of candidates was announced. The announced list has given us courage. We will win all the 11 seats in the upcoming elections, and with the alliance, we will win all the 14 seats," he said.

The Assam BJP Chief also said, "Considering the condition of Congress across the country, I don't think Congress will be able to win, that's why Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have not yet announced the list of candidates for the entire country."

Kalita also mentioned that their partner, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), is expected to secure a victory in Dhubri. He alleged that the ruling AIUDF leader, Badruddin Ajmal, has not contributed to the area's development and is only engaging in communal politics.

"Badruddin Ajmal has been the MP from Dhubri for a long time. He has not done any work for development. He is only engaged in communal politics. But the people's expectation there is for development and they will vote for Modi ji and they will give their vote to our alliance party," he said.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP, on Saturday, released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term in the Lower House from Varanasi while Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 2020, will contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former chief ministers who are on the list.

Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, while Mansukh Mandaviya will contest Porbandar.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will contest from North-East Delhi while late BJP stalwart and former Union Minister, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, will contest from New Delhi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will seek a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Lucknow while his colleague in the central cabinet, Smriti Irani, will again contest Amethi.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi secured a victory in Varanasi with 6,74,664 against Congress's Ajay Rai.

The BJP-led National Democratic Party (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

