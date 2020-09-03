New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): India reported the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload past 38-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Thursday.

The cumulative death toll reached 67,376 after 1,043 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus cases in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases and 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra reported 2,02,048 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country.

A total of 11,72,179 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country to over 4.55 crores, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

"India witnesses an unprecedented surge in testing. Over 11,70,000 tests done in the last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early and facilitate seamless isolation and hospitalisation. This eventually leads to a low mortality rate," the Health Ministry said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.76 per cent, one of the lowest globally while global CFR stands at 3.3 per cent. India is reporting 48 deaths/million population, also one of the lowest in the world while the global average is 110 deaths/million population, according to the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

