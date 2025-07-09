New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Namibia, the Congress on Wednesday recalled Namibian leader Sam Nujoma's meetings with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi over the years as well as India's extensive support to him in the lead up to the emergence of Namibia as an independent country in 1990.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also recalled that Nujoma, who was Namibia's first president from 1990 to 2005, established the Indira Gandhi Clinic in Okahao in 2000.

"On his return journey back home after his sojourn in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil, the Super Premium Frequent Flier PM is in Namibia today," he noted.

Namibia emerged as an independent country on March 21, 1990, he noted.

"For many years, India had provided extensive support to Sam Nujoma and the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) that spearheaded the freedom movement there under his leadership. Jawaharlal Nehru had ensured that Nujoma attended the First Non-Aligned Summit in Belgrade in September 1961," Ramesh said.

Nujoma first came to India in March 1983 at Indira Gandhi's invitation to attend the seventh Non-Aligned Summit, he recalled.

"That Summit triggered a series of crucial moves and Nujoma returned to New Delhi to open SWAPO's first ever embassy anywhere on May 24, 1986," he said.

A few months later, in August 1986, he conferred with then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the eighth Non-Aligned Summit in Harare, Ramesh said.

"Nujoma was the President of Namibia till March 2005. A few years earlier, in Feb 2000, he established the Indira Gandhi Clinic (the name he chose personally) in Okahao, about 800 km north of the capital Windhoek. Over the years, the clinic has been supported by the Government of India," he said.

Ramesh also shared pictures from Nujoma's 1986 visit to India and his meetings with Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Namibia is Modi's fifth and final destination of his five-nation tour.

Last week Modi embarked on the five nation tour beginning with Ghana. He then travelled to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. In the third leg of his visit, Modi visited Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi travelled to Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The prime minister visited Brazil from July 5 to 8 and attended the 17th BRICS Summit followed by a state visit.

Modi is visiting Namibia before his return to India.

