Thiruvananthapuram, July 9: A 24-hour nationwide general strike called by trade unions to protest against the central government's alleged anti-labour policies, including the four new labour codes brought life in Kerala to a complete standstill on Wednesday. The strike, which began Tuesday midnight has received strong support from trade unions and Left-leaning organisations in the CPI(M)-ruled state. Bharat Bandh Today: Over 25 Crore Workers Set to Go on Nationwide Strike, Rail Tracks Blocked in Jadavpur.

The nationwide general strike has been called by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, which comprises 10 central trade unions (CTUs) along with independent all-India sectoral federations and associations. From public transport to government offices, the strike has seen widespread participation across the state. Kerala is witnessing a total shutdown, with shops, institutions, and most services remaining closed. Bharat Bandh Today, July 9, 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed? Have Schools Announced Holiday? Will Public Transport Be Operational? Know What’s Open and What’s Likely To Be Shut.

Total Shutdown in Kerala

#WATCH | Kerala | Shops and shopping malls remain closed in Kottayam in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by 10 central trade unions, alleging the central govt of pushing "pro-corporate" policies. pic.twitter.com/hD5iyTvHdx — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Roads wore a deserted look as buses stayed off the streets, and workers across various sectors stayed away from their duties in solidarity. However, essential services like healthcare, emergency services, and milk supply have been exempted from the strike to avoid public hardship.

