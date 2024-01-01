Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Pune police have arrested a 45-year-old woman and a cab driver in connection with the murder of a Mumbai-based moneylender, an official said on Monday.

With this, the police have arrested six persons for the crime that took place in the suburban Vakola area on December 21, the official from Pune Rural police said.

The police have arrested Dolly Pereira, the live-in partner of the victim Joe Manuel Pereira, who allegedly conspired with four other accused and killed him in his apartment in Kalina and dumped the body in Mulshi in Pune district, he said.

According to the police, Dolly and the other accused first met at her flat in Pratiksha Nagar, where they drew up the plan to kill Joe. They then reached his flat in Kalina, beat him up and strangled him in the early hours of December 21.

CCTV footage from the building shows Dolly and the others entering the lift on the day of the incident, the official said.

The accused then put the body in a car, hired a cab and drove to Mulshi, where they dumped the body in the bushes, he said, adding that the cab driver has been arrested.

The police arrested Dolly's brother-in-law Yogesh Dattu Mane (42), his aides Dhiraj Salunkhe (40), Ashok Mahadev Thorate (35) and Ganesh Rahate (35) on December 22, while Dolly had been absconding since the crime, the official said.

The accused killed Joe because he was allegedly harassing Dolly, he said.

