Tiruchirappalli January 1: Four members of a family including two minors were killed when a portion of a roof caved in suddenly when they were sleeping in their house, police said here on Monday. A 75-year-old woman identified as C Shanthi, her daughter-in-law Vijayalakshmi, and two granddaughters were crushed to death when the roof collapsed on Sunday night, the police said. Chennai: 17-Storey Jains Westminster Apartments See Cracks, Residents Worry About Their Safety as Part of Building's Roof Collapses (See Pics and Videos)

A neighbour who early this morning noticed a part of the roof missing and with debris scattered, informed the Ariyamangalam police, who rushed to the house in Kezha Ambikapuram and extricated the bodies. Uttar Pradesh Roof Collapse: One Killed, Three Injured After Under-Construction House’s Roof Collapses in Gonda

The outer portions of the house, however, remained intact, a senior police officer said and added that the house belonged to an autorickshaw driver, C Marimuthu, who had gone to Chennai to attend a funeral. Ariyamangalam police have registered a case.

