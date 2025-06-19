Muzaffarpur, Jun 19 (PTI) A woman died and five other members of her family were injured when the e-rickshaw in which they were travelling caught fire after a suspected battery malfunction in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kamrun Khatoon. Other injured are Mohammad Sajid Hussain, who was driving the e-rickshaw, his wife Yasmin, grandmother Zainab, son Sarfaraz (9), and daughter Sabina (7). The deceased was the mother of Sajid Hussain.

Talking to reporters ASP Sahariya Akhtar said, "According to eyewitnesses the incident took place near Gaighat locality on the Darbhanga highway on Thursday morning. The e-rickshaw, carrying six members of a family, was returning from a wedding function. Due to battery malfunction, it exploded causing a fire in the e-rickshaw".

The e-rickshaw was completely gutted in the fire and the charred body of Kamrun Khatoon was found on the e-rickshaw, he added.

Police personnel along with fire officials reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital where their condition was reported to be critical, the official said, adding Sajid also sustained serious burns. The matter is being further examined, he added.

