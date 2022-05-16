Ghaziabad, May 16 (PTI) A woman, who was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Atrauli village by their neighbours and rushed to a hospital five days ago, died on Monday with her parents alleging it to be a case of dowry death, police said here.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, the woman's parents alleged that she was beaten up and hanged to a ceiling fan.

Upon hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and rushed her to a private hospital in Meerut where she died on Monday, the police officer said.

The woman's parents complained to the police that since she got married four years ago, her husband and in-laws pressured her for Rs 5 lakh and a motorcycle, police said.

They alleged that when she refused to give them the cash and the two-wheeler citing financial crunch, her in-laws beat her up and hanged her to the ceiling fan, police said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the woman's husband and in-laws and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said, adding efforts were on to nab them.

