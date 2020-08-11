Pune, Aug 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her male partner have been arrested for allegedly molesting her minor niece here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged at Kondhwa police station recently under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an officer said.

Both the accused tested positive for coronavirus following their arrest on August 8. A woman police personnel who was part of the investigation has also contracted the infection.

The alleged incident occurred in March this year when the 16-year-old victim was staying with the accused woman, who is her maternal aunt, along with her three siblings, the officer said.

"After returning to her mother in July, the girl told her about the sexual abuse she was subjected to by her maternal aunt and her male partner," he said.

The accused allegedly forced the victim to watch pornographic material, the officer said.

The duo have been shifted to a COVID care facility, he said.

