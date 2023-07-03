Jodhpur, Jul 3 (PTI) A woman jumped in front of a moving goods train along with her two sons in the Mandalnath area here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am. Nirma Bishnoi (25) and her sons Kartik (5) and Vishal (3) died on the spot, they said.

According to police, Nirma boarded a bus from Mathania, reached the track near Mandalnath and jumped in front of a train with her two sons.

Nirma's husband Suresh Bishnoi runs a tour and travel agency. The couple got married in 2017, they said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had a rough relationship since marriage as Nirma suspected Suresh of having an affair, they said.

“Though the exact reason for Nirma's extreme step is yet to be ascertained but the couple had an argument on Monday morning as well and she left with her sons in the morning in a fit of rage,” police said.

