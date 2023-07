Mumbai, July 3: Electricity is likely to stay shut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday, July 5 as Tangedco has announced a power cut in the state. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has announced a power shutdown in Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work.

Power supply will be suspended on Wednesday, July 5 in and around Tambaram, Guindy, Porur and Perambur areas of Chennai. While Tangedco has not said when the power supply will be restored, the electricity cut will take place from 9 am in the morning to 2 pm in the afternoon. The power supply is likely to be restored once the work gets completed. Chennai Power Cut on May 16: Tangedco Announces Five Hour Power Cut in Tamil Nadu; Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended.

List of Areas Where Power Will Be Cut on July 5:

Tambaram:

Kits Park-Ganapathipuram, Varatharajapuram, RG Nagar, Ambedkar Street, and Nagathamman Street will observe power cut in Tambaram. Besides, areas such as Madambakkam-VGP Srinivasa Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Saravana Nagar, Tellus Phase I and II and Gandhi Nagar will also remain without electricity for five hours.

Guindy:

In Guindy, power will remain shut in Poomagal Main Road, VOC Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Poonamallee Road, Madipakkam - Kakkan Street, AGS Colony, Nanganallur - MGR Road, Nehru Colony, Kumaran Street and Puzhuthivakkam-Rajeswari Nagar, Velayutham Street. Additionally, areas such as Adambakkam - New Colony 1st to 11th Street, Ganesh Nagar, TG Nagar - Ram Nagar, Indira Nagar, St Thomas Mount - Mangaliamman Arch, Nandambakkam, Nasarathpuram and the Raj Bhavan - TNHB Colony and Devar Thidal will see power cut from 9 am to 2 pm.

Porur:

Chembarambakkam, Panimalar Medical College, Trunk Road and Varadharajapuram will witness power cuts for five hours in areas of Porur. Chennai Power Cut on May 10: Tangedco Announces Five Hour Power Cut in Tamil Nadu; Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended.

Perambur:

Areas such as Sembium -Kamarajar Salai, T H Road, MH Road, Rammana Nagar, Katta Bomman Street, Renuga Amman Koil Street and TVK Nagar will see a five-hour power cut while Pallavan Salai, Vyasarpadi, Moolakadai, Ambethkar Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Royal Avenue and Thiruvenkatam Road are also a few places where electricity will remain suspended.

All the above-mentioned areas of Tambaram, Guindy, Porur and Perambur will face power cut for five hours on Wednesday, July 5.

