Raipur, Oct 30 (PTI) A woman Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head was arrested from Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district, police said on Friday

Acting on a specific input, Dashri Korsa alias Samita was apprehended from her native village Gattakal under Koyalibeda police station limits on Thursday when she had arrived there to visit her family, an official said.

A joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and local police was involved in the action, he said.

Korsa, who had joined the outlawed outfit in 2007, had served in various capacities in the north Bastar division of Maoists, and was presently active as a member of the Kiskodo area committee of Maoists, the official said.

The ultra, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, had allegedly been involved in attacks on police teams, torching vehicles and machines in mining areas and torturing villagers, he added.

