Asthawan Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Nalanda district of Bihar. It falls under the Nalanda Parliamentary constituency of Bihar. The Asthawan constituency has been a JDU seat since 2005. Voting for Asthawan election will take place in Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Polls 2020 are being held in three phases. Voting will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar Elections 2020 results will be declared on November 10 for all three phases. In Phase 2, a total of 94 constituencies, including Asthawan, will go to polls on November 3. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here is the detailed Phase 2 Schedule for Bihar Polls

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

In 2015, Jitendra Kumar of the JDU had won the Bihar poll from Asthawan seat, defeating Chhote Lal Yadav of the LJP. The candidates for the 2020 Bihar polls on the Asthawan seat include JDU's four-time MLA Jitendra Kumar, RJD's Anil Kumar and LJP's Ramesh Kumar among others.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is a three-way fight with NDA (BJP+JDU), Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and the Chirag Paswan-led LJP in the fray. It is also the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, voting timing has been extended by an hour and polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).