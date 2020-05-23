India News | Woman Recovers from COVID-19, Gives Birth to Twins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): A woman, who was a COVID-19 positive, gave birth to twins at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital (MTH) hospital in Indore on Saturday.

She was admitted to the same hospital for the treatment of the disease on May 10 and was discharged on May 17 after she recovered.

The hospital said the mother and the twins are safe and healthy and it was a normal delivery.

"The mother and the twins are safe and healthy and it was a normal delivery. The woman's sample will be sent again for examination, the children will also be examined," hospital in-charge Dr Sumit Shukla said.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the woman and wished a healthy and long life to children.

"My sister, heartfelt congratulations for this precious moment! May both children always stay healthy and have a long life. My affection and blessings," he said in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 6,170 COVID-19 cases of which 3,089 have recovered. (ANI)

