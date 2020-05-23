Patanjali Not Given Permission to Start Trial of Ayurvedic Medicine on COVID-19 Patients, Indore Administration Issues Clarification

Coronavirus vaccine trials | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Indore, May 23: A controversy broke out on social media after reports emerged that Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Research Foundation Trust (Haridwar) has been given permission to start trails of ayurvedic medicine on novel coronavirus patients. The reports also claimed that trials will also test the efficacy of ayurvedic medicines in boosting immunity and curative ability of the drug. COVID-19 Vaccine Development at Early Stage in India; Breakthrough Unlikely Within a Year: Experts.

Social media users said that the government can approve trails of drugs on patients and the administration has no legal authority to allow any such proposal. When asked about this dispute, Indore District Collector Manish Singh told PTI that administration has not given any formal approval on the proposal sent by the Patanjali group.

Singh, however, said that suspected COVID-19 patients in the quarantine centres are given allopathy medicines and Ayurvedic medicines like Ashwagandha to increase their immunity. Doctors are closely monitoring the health of these patients, he said.