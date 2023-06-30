Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) A girl aged around 20 years was shot dead in her house in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, allegedly by a friend of her younger brother, police said on Friday.

The man was caught by locals when he tried to flee after the incident which took place on Thursday. He was tied to a tree and thrashed till police came and rescued him.

Also Read | Delhi Government Challenges Centre’s Services Ordinance in Supreme Court, Seeks Interim Stay.

The body of the victim, Pooja Meena, was taken to the mortuary for post mortem, circle officer Bamanwas Sant Kumar said.

The accused was identified as Bhanupratap, a resident of Lalsot in Dausa district, and a friend of Meena's younger brother, he said, adding, he has been arrested.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Women Supporting N Biren Singh Tear His Resignation Letter, CM Says ‘Will Not Resign at This Juncture’ (Watch Video).

"Bhanupratap went to their house Thursday evening where a quarrel broke out and he opened fire in which Pooja Meena died on the spot," Kumar said.

Bhanupratap was accompanied by his three friends – Krishna, Ankit, and Kuldeep - who stood guard outside, and fled when Bhanupratap was caught. A hunt is on for them, police said.

A case against the four men was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 302 (murder), and 452 (house trespass) at Batoda Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)