Imphal, June 30: A large number of supporters, including women gathered outside the residence of the Manipur Chief Minister to express their support for him amid speculation that he could resign. MLA Leishangthem Susindro Meitei read the letter which is supposedly the resignation letter of Chief Minister N Biren Singh which was torn apart by the women supporters standing beside him and urged the chief minister not to step down.

The CM also came outside his residence in Imphal and waved to people. Scotching speculations relating to his resignation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said he will not resign from his post "at this crucial juncture". "At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," the Chief Minister said in a tweet. N Biren Singh to Resign Amid Manipur Violence? Torn Resignation Letter Surfaces, CM Clarifies 'Won't Be Resigning' (Watch Videos).

Manipur CM Biren Singh Issues a Clarification Over his Resignation:

At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2023

The Chief Minister has come under repeated attack from the opposition, particularly the Congress, over the law and order situation in the state. Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence for nearly two months. Congress and some groups in the state have demanded Biren Singh's resignation. Earlier there were reports that he would meet the state Governor on Friday, which led to speculation that he may resign from his post. Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Arrives at Imphal for Two-Day Visit To Meet People Displaced by Ethnic Strife (Watch Video).

CM Biren Singh Tears Off His Resignation Letter (Watch Video):

#WATCH | Moment when women supporting Manipur CM Biren Singh tore up his resignation letter pic.twitter.com/dB8IjWNmya — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

Manipur locals came in support of him and expressed that they do not want the current Chief Minister N Biren Singh to resign. Further women also blocked the road leading to the Governor's residence pressurizing him not to step down.

A local said that CM Biren Singh is doing a lot of work in the state and should not resign. "We do not want the CM to resign, he should not resign. He is doing a lot of work for us. We are giving support to the CM," a Manipur local told ANI.

"We have been in a situation of turmoil for 2 months. We are looking for the day when the Govt of India and Manipur will resolve this conflict in a democratic manner. In such a situation if the Manipur CM resigns, how will the people live here? Who will lead us? He has been leading us from the beginning of the conflict. I do not want him to resign. We trust him" another Manipur local told ANI. Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Briefs About Prevailing Situation.

Manipur Police on Thursday said the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing in the past 24 hours but normal in most districts.

"Situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing during the last 24 hrs but normal in most districts. State Police and Central Forces are continuously conducting patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas both in the hill and valley districts," an official statement said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).