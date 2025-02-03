Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was stabbed to death in public by her neighbour over a financial dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The victim, Seema Kamble, was attacked by her neighbour Rahul Dingarkar in the Barkupada area of Ambernath in the afternoon, an official said.

He said Kamble had a dispute with the accused over some money she had lent him.

The official said during an argument, Dingarkar pulled out a knife and stabbed Kamble multiple times, and she collapsed and succumbed to her injuries soon after.

Police were subsequently alerted, and they took the accused into custody, the official said, adding that a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

A probe is underway and the authorities are also recording statements of witnesses and locals, he said.

