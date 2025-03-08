Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday underlined the crucial role women play in the progress of any society, while addressing a state level Mahila Samman Samaroh organised on the occasion of International Women's Day in Panchkula.

"When women progress, they uplift their families, strengthen society, and drive the nation's growth," the Haryana CM said.

Saini expressed his firm belief and pride that in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India by 2047, the greatest contribution will come from the mothers, sisters, and daughters of this nation.

Haryana Assembly Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan; Women and Child Development Minister, Shruti Choudhry, and Health Minister, Kumari Arti Singh Rao were also present during the programme, according to a statement from the Haryana government.

While extending his greetings on International Women's Day, CM Saini announced several key initiatives for women's welfare, these include increase in the leave granted to the women employees on special days.

He announced that regular women government employees in Haryana will now receive 25 annual leaves instead of 20. Similarly, women employees deployed under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) were previously entitled to 10 annual leaves, but now, they will receive one additional leave every month, increasing their total leave entitlement to 22 days per year.|

The Chief Minister also announced that women in Haryana will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs1 lakh to establish dairy units. He shared that under the Mahila Kirshi Virdhi Yojana, the government is committed to providing interest-free loans to women from farming families for activities such as livestock rearing, beekeeping, poultry farming, dairy farming, and other agricultural enterprises.

Saini virtually inaugurated 44 new Anganwadi centers across the state and laid the foundation stone for Bal Bhavan in Charkhi Dadri. He also launched three key portals to enhance governance and welfare services, namely the Domestic Violence Complaint Registration and Monitoring portal to streamline reporting and tracking of domestic violence cases, the MIS Portal for Aapki Beti-Hamari Beti to improve the scheme's implementation, and the Supplementary Nutrition programme (SNP) Demand and Supply portal to ensure efficient monitoring of nutritional supplement distribution.

CM Saini said that gender equality is not just a women's issue but a responsibility for society as a whole. He said that when women are given the opportunity to move forward, the entire society progresses. He further added that when women receive respect, opportunities, and equal rights, it leads to the creation of an empowered nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said, "our daughters are filled with immense talent, and today, they are excelling in every field."

He acknowledged that the government has taken several concrete steps to provide a safe environment for women and girls, but stressed the need for collective action from everyone in this regard. He said that to raise awareness about legislative matters, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, in collaboration with the Lok Sabha and the state government, will organize conferences for women and students in the coming times. (ANI)

