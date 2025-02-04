New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency against Chief Minister Atishi claimed that the AAP leader was not getting any response in the constituency so she instructed her party workers to create "fake videos" to tarnish the BJP's image,

Bidhuri said, "Our temporary CM Atishi was not in the public domain from the last 4.5 years. There has been no development work by the AAP government. She has been getting no response for the last 20 days in Kalkaji. She is tarnishing the dignity of a constitutional post."

Bidhuri further claimed that women workers of AAP have confessed that the video was created on the "order of Atishi."

"Her workers stay at D Block Kalkaji. Their name is Kiran Kataria, Babita and Renu. They alleged that BJP members misbehaved with them. We submitted our complaint to the Election Commission. When the police started investigating the viral video, these women whose images were blurred in the video confessed that the video was created on the instruction of Vandana and order of CM Atishi," he claimed

Earlier, speaking at a press conference alongside Chief Minister Atishi, former Delhi Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia claimed that the electoral process in Delhi is compromised, with BJP supporters allegedly engaging in open hooliganism, voter intimidation, and violence.

Highlighting instances of alleged voter intimidation, Sisodia said, "BJP goons in the Jangpura constituency have openly threatened our workers, especially the women workers, saying, 'We are educated, our children are educated, don't speak against us, or we will make sure you won't be able to show your face to anyone. We will throw acid on you.' They have been openly threatening our women workers."

Sisodia also pointed to threats faced by young voters, stating, "Some children were saying how BJP goons threaten them and intimidate them, saying, 'If you vote against us, we'll make sure you won't be able to show your face.'"

Sisodia claimed, "There's another video showing BJP candidates and their goons assaulting women in Jangpura. They are seen pushing people, beating them with rods. This is the type of Delhi we will see if the BJP comes to power."

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi alleged that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri was spotted with 3-to 4 outsiders in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "Today, the election campaigns have ended. During the silence period after 6 pm, no one from outside is allowed in the Assembly constituency. We received information that someone from Ramesh Bidhuri's Tughalaqabad team is threatening the people in JJ camp, Girinagar area."

"We saw that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri was sitting here with 3-4 other outsiders. I informed the administration about this. The police have taken him, I hope action will be taken and no one other than the residents of Kalkaji Assembly will be allowed here," said Atishi.

However, Delhi Police has responded to Atishi's allegations that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, interfered in the constituency during the 'silence period'.

The official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi posted on X and informed that a case has been registered against Manish Bidhuri for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

