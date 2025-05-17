Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Griha Pravesh of houses under PMAY-G (Photo/ @himantabiswa)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 17 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the launch of Lakhimi Mistri program and the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), here on Saturday.

While speaking at the event, Union Minister Chouhan emphasised the government's initiatives to end poverty in Assam.

"We will not leave any stone unturned in the development of Assam... Through self-help groups, PM Vishwakarma Yojna, Mudra Schemes, and various other schemes, we will try to end poverty in Assam...," Chouhan said.

Lakhimi Mistri, as per one of Chouhan's X posts, is a scheme to empower rural women by providing them with masonry training.

"The sisters will build their dream house... Today launched 'Lakhimi Mistry Yojana' with the Chief Minister of Assam Shri @himantabiswa ji in Guwahati. This scheme is a strong step towards making rural sisters self-reliant by training them as masons under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin," he said in the post.

The initiative is going to give new wings to the self-respect, skills and dreams of the sisters. Hearty congratulations to the Assam government for this, the minister's X post read.

The Union Minister also informed that a nationwide campaign, Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, will be launched from May 29 to June 12. Scientists and agricultural experts will visit the fields to spread awareness among farmers on various farming methods.

Assam CM Sarma also took to X and wrote, "A historic day as 55,000 families are receiving their dream homes as I along with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji perform the Griha Pravesh and launch the Lakhimi Mistri Scheme."

Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), launched on April 1, 2016, is the centre's flagship mission under the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). PMAY-G aims to provide a pucca house (with basic amenities) to all houseless households, and to households living in kutcha and dilapidated houses in rural areas.

PMAY-G "addresses the rural housing shortage and bridges the housing deficit in rural areas of India". The minimum size of the houses under PMAY-G is 25 sq m, including a dedicated area for hygienic cooking. (ANI)

