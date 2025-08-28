Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Uttarkashi district administration on Thursday said that work is underway to increase water flow at the temporary lake formed near Syanachatti due to the partial blockage of the Yamuna river flow, through desilting and river channelisation efforts.

The temporary lake was formed following an obstruction in the Yamuna River caused by debris from Gadgad Gadera near Syanachatti. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the site and directed officials to remove the silt deposited in the river route and widen the lake's mouth to ensure quicker drainage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a field inspection of the disaster-affected areas in Syanachatti of the Uttarkashi district and met the disaster-affected people. He listened to the resident's problem and assured them that all possible help would be provided.

The CM directed the District Magistrate to immediately assess the loss caused to the local people due to waterlogging and debris, and submit a report. Additionally, the CM instructed the District Magistrate to declare the minimum support price of the potato crop due to the obstruction in movement.

The Chief Minister also conducted a field inspection of the Kupda Kunshala bridge and directed the nomination of the working agency as soon as possible, starting the construction work and arranging an alternative footpath till the movement is restored.

Emphasising the importance of restoring connectivity, CM Dhami said that efforts must be made to reopen the Yamunotri route for pilgrims at the earliest.

Furthermore, the CM stated that in this hour of crisis, the government is with every affected family, and after assessing the losses suffered by the affected people, all possible help will be provided as soon as possible. (ANI)

