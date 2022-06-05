New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a lifestyle that is in tune with the planet and does not harm it and said those with such a lifestyle are known as "pro-planet people".

He said that human-centric, collective efforts and robust actions are the 'need of the hour' for sustainable development.

PM Modi launched the global initiative Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) Movement and said, "Today's occasion and the date of the occasion, both are very relevant. We begin the LiFE- Lifestyle For Environment Movement. This year's World Environment Day with the theme of Only One Earth encourages living sustainably in harmony with nature. The seriousness and the solution are beautifully covered in these phrases."

He said that the need of the hour is human-centric, collective efforts and robust actions that further sustainable development.

"Our planet's challenges are well-known to all of us. The need of the hour is human-centric, collective efforts and robust actions that further sustainable development," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for supporting LiFE - Lifestyle For Environment Movement. "At the Cop26, last year, I prospered for mission LiFE - Lifestyle For Environment Movement. I am grateful that the resolution of the LiFE Movement is being realised today. My gratitude for such record support," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Mission LiFE borrows from the past, operates in the present and focuses on the future.

"As the name suggests, LiFE, it is an individual and collective duty to do whatever we can for a better planet. It is a way of living a life that is in tune with the planet and does not harm it. And those who live like this are known as Pro Planet People. Mission LiFE borrows from the past, operates in the present and focuses on the future," he said.

He said that the circular economy integral part of our culture and lifestyle.

"The secret behind the earth's long life is the harmony how our ancestors maintained with nature. When it comes to tradition almost parts of the world have a tradition that shows simple and sustainable solutions to environmental problems. Our Gods and Goddess have plants and wildlife integrated in their lives. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle are the concepts woven in our lives. Circular economy has traditionally been part of Indian lifestyle," he said.

He said that the Indians have been able to do many good things for the environment in the country.

"Thanks to our 1.3 billion Indians, we have been able to do many good things for the environment in our country. Our forest cover is increasing and so is the population of lions, tigers, leopards, elephants and rhinos," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India's commitment to reach 40 per cent of installed electric capacity from non-fossil-fuel-based sources has been achieved, nine years ahead of schedule.

"We have achieved 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, 5 months ahead of the November 2022 target. This is a major accomplishment given that blending was hardly 1.5 per cent in 2013-14 and 5 per cent in 2019-20," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said that Mahatma Gandhi proposed 'Zero Carbon Lifestyle' and urged to pick the most sustainable options and follow the principle of reuse, reduce and recycle.

"Mahatma Gandhi talked about a zero-carbon lifestyle. In our daily life choices, let us pick the most sustainable options. Let us follow the principle of reuse, reduce and recycle. Our planet is one but our efforts have to be many. 'One earth, many efforts' are needed. India stands in support of any effort to further global wellness. On World Environment Day, let us pledge to make 'LiFE - Lifestyle For Environment' a global mass movement," he added.

The Prime Minister hoped that the LiFE Movement will secure our future for the coming generations. (ANI)

