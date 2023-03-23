New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Russia's Ambassador here Denis Alipov on Thursday dismissed as "wishful thinking" the analysis by experts that the relationship between Moscow and Beijing would "harm" the ties with India.

Alipov was responding to the analysis in a section of the media on the outcome of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Timetable For Bhopal: Ramzan Fasting Schedule, Sehri and Iftar Timings for Each Roza.

"Profusion of analysis these days of the outcomes of Xi Jinping's Russia visit. The impression as though various reputable Indian experts almost dream of Russia-China ties harming Russia-India strategic alignment. A wishful thinking case in point!" Alipov said in a tweet.

Xi was on a three-day visit to Moscow this week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to further cement the "no limits" partnership announced by them last year.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Timetable For Kolkata: Ramzan Fasting Schedule, Sehri and Iftar Timings for Each Roza.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)