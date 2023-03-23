Kolkata, March 23: Ramadan is the most auspicious month of Islam and is considered the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that appears at the end of the Shaban month. During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keep fast (Roza) from dawn to dusk as it is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith. The pre-dawn meal is called sehri while when the fast is broken post-sunset, it is known as iftar. People living in Kolkata can check out the Ramadan 2023 sehri and iftar timings below.

Sehri is generally observed at morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer, while Iftar is observed two minutes after the sunset with a call for the Maghrib prayer. Ramadan 2023 Time Table for Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Ramzan Calendar, Sehri and Iftar Timings in Riyadh, Dubai and Other Cities.

The time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, so accordingly, the time of sehri and iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day. Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings in Kolkata. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?.

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 04:22 AM 5:50 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 04:21 AM 5:50 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 04:20 AM 5:51 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 04:19 AM 5:51 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 04:18 AM 5:51 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 04:17 AM 5:52 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 04:16 AM 5:52 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 04:14 AM 5:52 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 04:13 AM 5:53 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 04:12 AM 5:53 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 04:11 AM 5:53 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 04:10 AM 5:54 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 04:09 AM 5:54 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 04:08 AM 5:54 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 04:07 AM 5:55 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 04:06 AM 5:55 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 04:05 AM 5:56 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 04:04 AM 5:56 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 04:03 AM 5:56 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 04:02 AM 5:57 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 04:01 AM 5:57 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 04:00 AM 5:57 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 03:59 AM 5:58 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 03:58 AM 5:58 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 03:57 AM 5:58 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 03:56 AM 5:59 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 03:55 AM 5:59 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 03:54 AM 6:00 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 03:53 AM 6:00 PM 21 Apr 202

During Ramadan, apart from fasting, people indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. People all over the world fast, which is also known as Roza with friends and family and the festival continues for 29-30 days. The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-fitr on April 22.

