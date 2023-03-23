Bhopal, March 23: Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan or Ramzan, is the ninth month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar and is considered to be the most holy month in the Islamic culture. During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keeps fast as it is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith. This obligatory fasting is known as ‘Roza’. Those who keep Roza can eat the first meal of the day, which is known as sehri, before the sunrise and they can end their fast by eating the evening meal, also known as iftar, after the sunset. People living in Bhopal can check out the Ramadan 2023 sehri and iftar timings below.

Ramzan usually spans across 29-30 days of fasting and ends with a great celebration and feasting known as Eid-ul-Fitr. It is the time when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad and is marked by Ramadan fasting, which is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in India Live News Updates: Ramzan Chand Not Sighted, Fasting To Begin From March 24, Announces Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of sehri and iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day. Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings in Bhopal. Ramadan 2023 Time Table for Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Ramzan Calendar, Sehri and Iftar Timings in Riyadh, Dubai and Other Cities.

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:05 AM 6:34 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 05:04 AM 6:34 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 05:03 AM 6:35 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 05:02 AM 6:35 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 05:01 AM 6:35 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 05:00 AM 6:36 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 04:59 AM 6:36 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 04:58 AM 6:36 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 04:57 AM 6:37 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 04:56 AM 6:37 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 04:54 AM 6:38 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 04:53 AM 6:38 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 04:52 AM 6:38 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 04:51 AM 6:39 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 04:50 AM 6:39 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 04:49 AM 6:39 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 04:48 AM 6:40 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 04:47 AM 6:40 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 04:46 AM 6:41 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 04:45 AM 6:41 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 04:44 AM 6:41 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 04:43 AM 6:42 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 04:42 AM 6:42 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 04:41 AM 6:43 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 04:40 AM 6:43 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 04:39 AM 6:43 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 04:38 AM 6:44 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 04:37 AM 6:44 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 04:36 AM 6:45 PM 21 Apr 2023

During Ramadan, apart from fasting, people indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. People all over the world fast, which is also known as Roza with friends and family and the festival continues for 29-30 days. The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-fitr on April 22.

