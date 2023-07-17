New Delhi, July 17: The water level of the Yamuna River on Monday morning crossed 205.48 metres, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, even as the waterlogging situation continues to persist in several parts of the national capital. As per the Central Water Commission, the water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding vast swathes of the national capital, was recorded at 205.48 at 7 am on Monday down from 206.02 m at 8 am on Sunday.

As per the data, the water level stood at 205.45 m for the last 3 hours before 7 am. Earlier, the water level of the river was recorded at 205.56 metres at 8 PM on Sunday. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10. Delhi Floods: All Schools To Remain Closed on July 17 and 18 in Six Flood-Affected Educational Districts of National Capital.

The hourly water discharge from the Hathni Kund Barrage which had gone up to approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11 was at 53,955 cusecs on Sunday at 08:00 PM. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, announced ten thousand rupees per family as financial help for the flood-affected families. ANI accessed drone visuals showing relief camps set up by the government in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, New Delhi.

Waterlogging on ITO Road

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. 1606 people have been rescued. Moreover, 7241 people and 956 livestock have been evacuated by the NDRF teams. Further, pre-hospital treatment has been given to 908 rescued persons. Delhi Floods: Arvind Kejriwal-Led Govt Announces Rs 10,000 as Financial Help to Every Flood-Affected Family.

Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps (including temporary relief camps and pucca buildings like schools, community centres). The rest of the evacuated people have shifted to the places of their choice like their relatives’ houses or rented accommodations.

