Delhi has been experiencing incessant heavy rains for the past few days, leading to waterlogging and fallen trees in several areas. Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced Rs 10,000 as financial help to every flood-affected family. "Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away. Ten thousand rupees per family will be given as financial help to every flood-affected family. Special camps will be organized for those whose papers like Aadhaar cards etc. have been washed away. The children whose clothes and books were washed away, will be given these on behalf of the schools," Kejriwal tweeted. Delhi Floods: Arvind Kejriwal Government to Set Up Camps for Aadhaar, Other Documents Washed Away in Flood.

Rs 10,000 as Financial Help

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10,000 as financial help to every flood-affected family. "Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away. Ten thousand rupees per family will be given… pic.twitter.com/xCoH1bfNAo — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

